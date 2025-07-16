Stony Brook University announces $1 million grant from The Gray Foundation 

Stony Brook University has received a $1,000,000 grant from the Gray Foundation. The Gray Foundation, which is committed to empowering New York City youth and advancing BRCA science, has awarded 10 Stony Brook University undergraduate students scholarships that will provide gap-closing funds allowing them to live on campus and graduate debt-free.

The recipients are New York City Public School participants in SUNY’s Top 10% Promise program, which provides direct admission to students in the top 10% of their high school class who also meet specific academic preparation requirements. The selected scholars are majoring in a variety of programs including computer science, environmental science, and psychology.

The scholarship may be used to support expenses ranging from tuition and fees, to room and board, books, transportation, and other personal costs. Scholarship recipients join the growing network of Gray NYC Scholars and alumni. Students may also request enrichment funds to support study abroad, summer classes, unpaid internships or emergency expenses. In addition, scholars will have a designated college success coach and receive career development services.

Gray NYC Scholarship recipients at Stony Brook must meet the following criteria:

Admitted to Stony Brook University through the Top 10% Promise

Resident of one of the 5 boroughs of NYC

Highly-aided (maximum TAP and/or Pell funding); no other substantial scholarships

Planning to enroll as a full-time student

Planning to live on campus

“Since 2019, the Gray NYC Scholars Program has been providing talented NYC students from low-income backgrounds the opportunity to have a full on-campus college experience. We are proud to count Stony Brook University, with its strong track record of promoting economic mobility, among the 16 colleges that our 100 scholars attend,” said Gray Foundation President Charissa Fernández.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Empowering students and helping move New York forward is what SUNY does. Governor Hochul’s Top 10% program provides an incredible opportunity for some of the brightest minds in high schools across our state with the promise of automatic admission to select SUNY campuses. Thanks to the generous support of the Gray Foundation, 10 outstanding high school seniors preparing to start their higher education at Stony Brook University are benefiting from access to scholarships, enrichment, emergency funds, and college success coaching and career connections. I am deeply grateful to Mindy and Jon Gray for their commitment to helping NYC students from low-income backgrounds achieve the American Dream through an excellent SUNY education.”

“These scholarships offer unparalleled opportunities to Stony Brook University students, whose tremendous potential and brilliant ambitions should never be dimmed by the limitations of their circumstances,” said Stony Brook University Executive Vice President and Provost Carl W. Lejuez. “As the state’s number one public university and a flagship, an education at Stony Brook offers the best combination of top academic programs and research opportunities, affordable costs, and a commitment to student success. We are deeply grateful to the Gray Foundation for recognizing the potential of our students, and Stony Brook’s strong record of propelling low-income students into the middle classes or higher.”

“There is an incredible synergy between the Gray Foundation’s commitment to the transformational power of education and Stony Brook’s commitment to being an engine of social mobility,” said Rachelle Germana, senior associate provost for undergraduate education at Stony Brook University. “This scholarship is opening doors and opportunities to highly-qualified students who may not have had the resources to receive a top education otherwise. In addition to the academic opportunities, this gift will empower these students to engage with co-curricular programs, like internships and study abroad opportunities, that will help transform them into well-rounded, thoughtful professionals and citizens of the world.”