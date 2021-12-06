Stony Brook holiday favorite returns CommunityEventsVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - December 6, 2021 0 1 1 of 17 A puppet of Ward Melville was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of Ward Melville was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of William Sydney Mount was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan Puppets Jonas Smith and William Sydney Mount was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of Caleb Brewster and Benjamin Tallmadge was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan The Ward Melville High School Band led the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan The Ward Melville High School Band led the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A child poses with Santa at Stony Brook Village Center's annual holiday event. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children pose with Santa at Stony Brook Village Center's annual holiday event. Photo by Rita J. Egan Families wait to take a picture with Santa. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children tell Santa what they would like for the holidays at Stony Brook Village Center's annual holiday event. Photo by Rita J. Egan Santa makes it snow while children try to catch the flakes. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of William Sydney Mount was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of Jonas Smith was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan A puppet of Anna Smith Strong was part of the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan One of Santa's reindeers leads the Legends & Spies Puppet Procession during Ward Melville Heritage Organization's Annual Holiday Festival. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children pose with Santa at Stony Brook Village Center's annual holiday event. Photo by Rita J. Egan Hundreds filled Stony Brook Village Center Sunday, Dec. 5, for the return of an old favorite. Last year Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Annual Holiday Festival had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year the event returned for the 42nd year. From noon to 6 p.m., the shopping center was filled with activities including performances, music from WALK 97.5, a petting zoo and more. Attendees were able to stop by Wiggs Optician’s to see the holiday train display in the storefront window, and children could visit Santa sitting in front of the post office to take photos and tell him what they wanted this holiday season. This year, Santa sat behind a plexiglass shield to protect him from getting sick. At 2:15 p.m., a parade led by the Ward Melville High School Band featured the annual Legends & Spies Puppet Procession that included the likenesses of former prominent Three Village residents including Anna Smith Strong, William Sidney Mount and Ward and Dorothy Melville. Later in the day, Santa got aboard a holiday float to begin tree lighting ceremony and cap off the night on a festive note.