Stony Brook football announces game themes for 2025 Season

Stony Brook Athletics has officially announced the game themes for the 2025 football season at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves are set to host six home games this fall, beginning on Saturday, September 6, when they take on Rhode Island. Season tickets are on sale now, and single-game tickets will be available starting in July.



Each home game will feature a unique theme designed to enhance the gameday experience and engage the campus and local community. From celebrating Long Island pride to honoring local heroes, this year’s slate of themes offers something for everyone.



A full breakdown of the 2025 game themes is listed below:



Saturday, September 6th vs. Rhode Island – For the Island

Kickoff the season with a celebration of everything and everyone that makes Long Island special, bringing the community together to mark the start of another football season.



Saturday, September 13th vs. Fordham – Kids Day/High School Band Day

Kids will take over gameday when the Seawolves host Fordham. There will be several opportunities for kids to be part of the action along with fun activities including balloon artists, face painters, and more!



High school bands are provided the opportunity to spend gameday alongside the Spirit of Stony Brook and perform on the field at halftime.



Saturday, September 27th vs. Merrimack – Family Weekend/Educator Appreciation Day

The annual Family Weekend will welcome the families of Stony Brook students to campus for a weekend filled with activities, including CommUniversity Day and the Seawolves matchup with the Warriors. For more information on Family Weekend click here.



Join us for Educator Appreciation Day as we celebrate local educators and all they do to inspire and guide the next generation.



Saturday, October 25th vs. Towson – Homecoming/Wear Red

Past, present, and future Seawolves make their way to campus for the annual Homecoming game. Show your Stony Brook pride and wear red against the Tigers! More information on Homecoming can be found here.



Saturday, November 8th vs. North Carolina A&T – Heroes Day

Pay tribute to true heroes as the Seawolves take on the Aggies. From military personnel and first responders to healthcare workers, educators, and more, this game celebrates their service and dedication with special recognitions throughout the day.



Saturday, November 22nd vs. Bryant – Senior Day/Fan Appreciation Day

Join us in honoring this year’s senior class and their contributions to Stony Brook Football. An on-field ceremony will take place prior to kickoff.



Fan Appreciation Day will honor you, the fans! As a thank you for supporting the Seawolves, fans will be eligible to win special giveaways, fan experiences, and more.



Bring your group out to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium and enjoy the thrill of gameday, exclusive group benefits, and great discounted pricing to help create an unforgettable experience.Click here or contact the Stony Brook Athletics ticket office at 631-632-WOLF or [email protected] to get started.

More information on each theme and ticket offers will be available throughout the offseason on social media and at StonyBrookAthletics.com.