Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts concludes its 25th annual Stony Brook Film Festival on Dec. 10 with a virtual screening of the short film Maradona’s Legs followed by the feature film My Name Is Sara at 7 p.m. The film based on the true life-story of Sara Góralnik, a 13 year-old Polish Jew whose entire family was killed by Nazis in September of 1942. An all-access pass is available for $60; individual tickets are also available for $6. Visit www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com or call 631-632-2787.