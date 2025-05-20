Stony Brook Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary at Staller Center for the Arts

This summer marks a major milestone as the Stony Brook Film Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts. Running from Thursday, July 17, through Saturday, July 26, audiences are invited to experience ten nights of extraordinary films from around the world, including world premieres, U.S. debuts, and must-sees that you cannot see anywhere else.

Early Bird Passes are on sale now, offering the best value for access to the film screenings and festival events. Pass options include the VIP Gold Pass, Regular Pass, and the Flex Pass, which grants access to any five days of the festival. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-time guest, there’s a pass to match your interest and availability. Pass prices increase after June 9, so film lovers are encouraged to secure their passes early for the best price at stonybrookfilmfestival.com.

What began in 1995 as a modest campus initiative to enliven the quiet summer months has grown into a nationally recognized festival known for its bold storytelling and strong community of filmmakers and filmgoers. Over the past three decades, the festival has remained a champion of hard-to-find films, selected from over 2,000 annual submissions, and continues to thrive as a live, in-theater experience. This year’s lineup features 36 amazing short films and powerful feature-length dramas, thrillers, and comedies—many of which are screening for the very first time. These exceptional American independent and international titles cannot be seen in local theaters or streamed on any platform. They are only available on the region’s largest screen at Staller.

All passholders receive guaranteed Priority Seating, entry to filmmaker Q&As, eligibility to vote for the Audience Choice Awards, discounts at local partner businesses, and a commemorative festival gift. Each pass level includes its own set of perks, which can be found at stonybrookfilmfestival.com/ pass.

Take this opportunity to be part of a cinematic tradition 30 years in the making. For more information and to purchase Early Bird Passes, visit stonybrookfilmfestival.com.