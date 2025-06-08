Stony Brook basketball set to compete in 2025 Sunshine Slam tournament

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team is heading to Florida this fall as the Seawolves have been announced as a part of the field for the 2025 Sunshine Slam. The event will take place from November 24-25 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster.com or on the day of competition at the Ocean Center box office.

Also competing in the event will be Florida Atlantic, George Mason, Loyola Marymount, and Ohio playing in the Beach bracket, while Bethune-Cookman, Jacksonville, and Pacific will join Stony Brook in the Ocean bracket.

The format for the Sunshine Slam will consist of a pair of semifinal round games in each bracket on November 24 and a championship and consolation game in each bracket on November 25. Champions will be crowned for both the Beach and Ocean brackets as well as all-tournament teams being announced for each. Match-ups and schedules will be announced at a later date.

Last November, in the 2024 Sunshine Slam, Clemson beat Penn State and San Francisco to win the Beach Bracket championship, while Radford took down Purdue Fort Wayne and Chicago State to win the Ocean bracket.