Puppy stolen from Huntington Station pet store found in Brooklyn AnimalsPolice & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 4 UPDATE: Following an investigation and tips from the community, the Havanese puppy that was stolen from Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station on December 6 was recovered on Dec. 7 in Brooklyn. The 3-month-old puppy was returned to the pet store. The incident is under investigation. Below is the original press release: Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the theft of a puppy from a Huntington Station pet store. A man stole a male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land, located at 125 East Jericho Turnpike, on Dec. 6 at approximately 12:35 p.m. by placing the dog inside a backpack. The man was described as white, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a purple jacket and yamaka. He possibly fled on a bicycle. The puppy, which is approximately 3 months old, is microchipped. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854- 8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.