Stepping up to support Frank Melville Memorial Park – a community treasure

Three teenagers answered the call when the Frank Melville Memorial Park board asked for volunteers to raise money to support the park’s programs and upkeep.

Located in Setauket’s beautiful historic district, the private park relies on donations from the public and Julia Zabinski, Logan Simon and Logan Valeiko stepped up and raised over $500 this summer.

Julia raised the money while running a Kids’ Corner at the Three Village Farmers Market. Each week she offered a free activity and gently used books. When people asked if they could give her a donation, she chose to raise money for the park.

The two Logans made bracelets and set up shop in front of the Setauket Post Office at the entrance to the park, selling them for a ‘name your own price.’ Both boys have volunteered for three years to help with the educational program held every Tuesday at the park’s Red Barn.

“These three teens have been so generous and hard working,” said the park’s program director Kerri Glynn. “We should put them on our Board!”