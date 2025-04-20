Staller Center for the Arts appoints First Assistant Director

The Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University has announced the creation of a new leadership position–Assistant Director–and the appointment of Katie Stockhammer to the role. This move underscores the Center’s commitment to strengthening its operational structure and ability to better serve its community.

As Assistant Director, Katie will take on significant responsibilities overseeing the day-to-day functionality of the Center, including production operations, and will play a key role in managing staff and resources. The creation of this role comes at a time of growth for Staller, allowing for more focused leadership and streamlined operations as the venue continues to evolve.

Katie, who joined the Staller team in 2011, brings a wealth of experience to this new role. Over the years, she has held various leadership positions, including Development Director, Financial and Executive Director of the Friends of Staller, and Director of Finance and Operations. Throughout her time at Staller, Katie has been instrumental in managing the center’s finances and supporting staff development, contributing to numerous operational improvements. Her appointment to Assistant Director follows her commitment to the success of Staller, as well as Staller’s dedication to nurturing talent within its ranks.

“Katie has been the backbone of the center for several years,” said Alan Inkles, Director of Staller Center. “I am tremendously confident in her abilities to manage our exceptional team and grateful to her for her over a dozen years of service. I am very proud to have her as the first ever Assistant Director at Staller Center. Please join us in congratulating Katie on her new position and continued success in helping guide Staller Center to even greater heights.”