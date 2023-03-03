St. Patrick’s Day Parades on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Whether or not your ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, everyone is guaranteed to enjoy a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Here are the ones on the North Shore this year over the next few weeks. And don’t forget to wear green!

Farmingdale

Farmingdale’s 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off on Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m. sharp at Northside School. The parade then proceeds down Main Street to the Village Green. This year’s Grand Marshal is Monsignor Mark P. Rowan, Pastor at St. Kilian Parish. Call 516-286-7800 for more information.

Huntington

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) invites the community to its 89th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntington on Sunday, March 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. p.m. Grand Marshal Greg Kennedy will lead the procession down New York Avenue to Main Street. Long Island’s oldest and largest, the parade will feature dozens of pipe bands. For more information, visit www.huntingtonhibernian.com.

Kings Park

Grand Marshal Michael Lacey will lead the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kings Park on Saturday, March 4 with a kickoff at the corner of Pulaski Road and Lou Avenue at noon. The parade, featuring numerous bagpipe bands, floats and hundreds of marching community organizations, will continue down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, ending down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School. Visit www.kpstpat.com for more info.

Miller Place-Rocky Point

The Friends of St. Patrick will host the 71stannual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 12 starting at 1 p.m. sharp. This year’s Grand Marshal is Rocky Point Stop and Shop manager Bob Evans. For further information, visit www.friendsofstpatrick.com or call 631-473-5100.

Ronkonkoma

The 33rd annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. Grand Marshal John McNamara will lead the parade from Hawkins Avenue at School Street, south down Hawkins Ave ending at Thorne Street. Call 631-304-6303 or visit www.ronkonkomaparade.org.

St. James

The 39th annual St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. The parade will step off along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to the viewing stand in front of the gazebo ending just before St James Elementary School, rain or shine. Featuring scouts, dance troupes, pipe bands, school bands, floats, fire trucks and antique cars. The grand marshal will be Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. For more information, call 631-584-8510.