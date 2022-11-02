St. Johnland hosts ribbon cutting for Medicaid-eligible assisted living facility

1 of 4

St. Johnland recently held a celebration to commemorate the newly completed Assisted Living Facility on their Kings Park campus. The Assisted Living facility is the newest addition to St. Johnland which was founded in 1866 and since then has been providing care and support for the community.

Located in a serene woodland setting, the 100-bed facility will provide homes for individuals that are Medicaid eligible. They will also accept residents who are depleting their resources to become Medicaid eligible. The focus is to provide a residential and social setting where all residents can receive the care they need in order to maintain their optimal level of function and freedom while knowing they are supported by the residential services, medical supervision and personal care assistance they need.

The facility, which came about to meet the pressing need for expanded Medicaid Assisted Living Program capacity, will welcome residents who are ambulatory but may need assistance with daily care and medical services. The newly-formed St. Johnland Licensed Health Home Care Service agency will help secure treatment and services for residents. Residents who need more care as time passes will have the option of transferring to the Nursing Center, allowing the opportunity to age in place and have continuity of care.

For information about admission, please call 631-663-4444.