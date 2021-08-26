St. James lodge hosts summer fun

1 of 6

Like many organizations, the Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge #252 in St. James was unable to hold events, including its annual bazaar, last year due to the pandemic.

On Aug. 21, the lodge members hosted its Scandinavian Fun Day that included axe throwing, cooking demonstrations, games, penny pitching and more.

The lodge members are currently planning their Viking Auction on Friday, Sept. 17 and the 2021 Scandinavian Bazaar for Nov. 20. For more information about both events, call 631-862-8017.