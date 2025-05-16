St. James Jewelry Shoppe recognized during the Suffolk County’s Small Business Month

In 2023, the Suffolk County Legislature designated May as “Small Business Month” to recognize the important contributions that small businesses provide to the communities where they are located and to the economy. Each legislator selects a small business, with less than 25 employees, from their legislative district.

At the May 6 General Meeting of the Legislature, each legislator recognized their respective honoree. The St. James Jewelry Shoppe on Lake Avenue in St. James was chosen by Legislator Trotta. Current owner Lenny Piskorz started working in the jewelry business while in high school and took over this store in 2008. “Lenny and his staff provide exceptional service to meet the needs of their customers, and his store is an asset for the community,” said Legislator Rob Trotta.

St. James Jewelry Shoppe has been a full-service jewelry store for over 40 years. The shop offers a wide variety of gold, silver and platinum jewelry and specializes in customed jewelry and repair work, including eyeglasses, all of which are done on the premises. Lenny’s artistic talents and craftsmanship shine when transforming a customer’s ideas fromdrawings, pictures or concepts into a one-of-a kind piece of jewelry.