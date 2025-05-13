St. James Five-Mile Challenge & 5K Fun Run raises $86k for Ronald Mcdonald House

More than 630 runners turned out for the second annual St. James/Head of the Harbor Certified 5 Mile Challenge and 5K Fun Run on May 10, raising more than $86,000 for the construction of the new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, scheduled to begin construction this year.

“This house is for us here in Suffolk County,” said Cynthia Lippe, Co-Chair, Suffolk County Ronald McDonald House Committee and Race Organizer. “It will support Stony Brook Children’s, which is the only children’s hospital we have, and the only level 1 pediatric trauma center we have.”

This will be the first Ronald McDonald House located in Suffolk County, and only the second on Long Island. The other Ronald McDonald House is in New Hyde Park on the border of Queens, located adjacent to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The 3-story, 60,000 sq. ft. building will include 30 private bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms for families, outdoor playgrounds, interactive playrooms, homeschooling spaces, and workspaces. It will also include three community kitchens providing free meals made by volunteers and fully stocked pantries, a fitness center, a wellness center, and laundry facilities.

A block party-style celebration followed the race and included music, 50/50 raffle, beer garden, kids’ games and activities, food trucks, vendor row, and more.