St. James Chamber hosts outdoor movie night

The St. James Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summer Outdoor Movie Nights series with a free screening of ‘Toy Story 4’ on the grounds of Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James on Wednesday, July 14 at dusk (approximately 7:45 p.m.) The fourth and last installment of the Toy Story series, the film directly follows Toy Story 3, as Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest get used to living with Bonnie, who creates a new toy named Forky, from recycled materials from school. As they go on a road trip with Bonnie, Woody is also reunited with Bo Peep, and must decide where his loyalties lie. Rated G. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Rain date is July 21.

The next oudoor movie is scheduled for Aug. 11 – movie TBA.

For more information, call 631-584-8510.