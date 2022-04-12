St. James celebrates spring

1 of 9

Signs of spring could be found all over the Deepwells Farm parking field in St. James April 9.

Hundreds of families lined up to hunt for some eggs at the St. James Chamber of Commerce Spring Egg Hunt. The event returned for the first time after not being held the past two years due to COVID-19.

Children 1 to 10 years old with baskets in hand dashed around the field to collect a few eggs and then had the chance to win special prizes.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to visit with families and to take pictures.