St. Charles Hospital unveils diabetes prevention program
St. Charles Hospital unveils diabetes prevention program
Diabetes Prevention Program
If you have prediabetes, you can take control and reduce your risk of developing diabetes. St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will be conducting a free Diabetes Prevention series starting Tuesday, March 8 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The program will provide a trained lifestyle coach, CDC approved curriculum and group support during the course of the year. Pre-registration is required by calling 631-853-2928.