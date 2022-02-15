St. Charles Hospital unveils diabetes prevention program

Diabetes Prevention Program

If you have prediabetes, you can take control and reduce your risk of developing diabetes. St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will be conducting a free Diabetes Prevention series starting Tuesday, March 8 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The program will provide a trained lifestyle coach, CDC approved curriculum and group support during the course of the year. Pre-registration is required by calling 631-853-2928.