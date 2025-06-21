St. Charles Hospital offers Walk Safe with a Doc June 25

St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Rd. Port Jefferson presents Walk Safe with a Doc, a free community walk led by Dr. Brett Silverman, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist, on Wednesday, June 25 at noon.

Dr. Silverman will discuss the importance of walking for overall health and injury prevention and pedestrian safety experts from NYCTS will provide tips for walking safely, before leading the group on a brief 1.5 mile walk.

Walkers are to meet at the hospital’s flagpole outside main entrance. To register, call 631-963-4167.