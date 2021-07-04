St. Catherine of Siena Hospital appoints new chief operating officer

Dominick Pernice, RT, MBA, has been named chief operating officer at Catholic Health’s St. Catherine of Siena Hospital (SCSH). For the past 13 years, Mr. Pernice has served as the administrative director of imaging services and cardiac catheterization at SCSH and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

In his new role, Mr. Pernice will oversee SCSH’s daily hospital operational and administrative functions; design and implement business strategies, plans and procedures; set comprehensive goals for performance and growth across all clinical services lines; and continue to ensure patient safety and patient satisfaction.

“We are very fortunate to have Mr. Pernice as part of St. Catherine’s senior leadership team,” said James O’Connor, SCSH president. “Over Mr. Pernice’s long career at St. Catherine and St. Charles hospitals, he has proven his steadfast leadership, strategic planning and keen decision-making skills in addressing various operational issues. In addition, Mr. Pernice was instrumental in developing the imaging services at Ambulatory Care in Commack. As St. Catherine’s COO, Mr. Pernice will further enhance our hospital’s mission in providing the highest quality of care to our patients.”

Prior to joining Catholic Health, Mr. Pernice served as assistant director of radiology, supervisor of magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound, evening imaging supervisor and radiologic technologist at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Mr. Pernice earned his Master of Business Administration at C.W. Post University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.