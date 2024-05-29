Special young dog at Little Shelter needs a special home

“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.”

~ Maya Angelo

With a name synonymous with “warrior”, three-year-old Sloan is no stranger to adversity. Born into a hoarding situation, she, along with several others, was given another chance by Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center. After finding what was supposed to be her permanent home, Sloan sadly again found herself in a situation where she wasn’t able to be cared for properly, prompting her relinquishment to Road to Home Rescue Support.

After Sloan underwent blood work along with other necessary medical care, it was recognized that she suffered from a seizure disorder. Already settled into a loving foster home, it was then that her link to Little Shelter was discovered, prompting a collaboration between two incredible organizations. Working together to ultimately ensure her safety, future happiness, and well-being, both are invested in finding the best outcome for Sloan, putting her needs first and foremost.

Making remarkable strides with her foster mom, she is receiving her meds regularly and has not had another seizure under her current prescribed regime. Estimated to cost only $32.00/month, her twice daily medication has kept her seizures at bay and she has received a clean bill of health from her neurologist. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines, as well as microchipped.

Thriving in her current living situation, she is finally able to just be her best self, engaging in playtime and enjoying cuddles, revealing an adorable, funny, and lovable personality. She has harmonious relationships with cats and other small dogs, is crate, leash, and wee wee pad trained (while making progress with going outside) and is just about perfect in every way that counts. Now, Sloan is ready to experience what all dogs deserve, a place where she is loved and cherished as part of a real family, in a forever home of her very own.