South Setauket middle schooler chosen for prestigious Johns Hopkins program

Srisharan Shankaranarayanan just went on a trip, but it isn’t for vacation.

The incoming eighth grader at Robert Cushman Junior High School was chosen to attend a summer program offered by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). He was recognized at a recent Board of Education meeting for his participation in the prestigious program.

CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world. Almost 20,000 students from over 90 countries around the world apply each year, with an average of fewer than 30% qualifying for High Honors or Grand Honors based on their test scores. Srisharan qualified and was also accepted to take the exclusive summer program on Electrical Engineering.

“I’m excited to learn a lot about circuits – especially building a circuit,” Srisharan said. “I want to know more about electrical engineering.”

The three-week course, called Advanced CTY-Level Electrical Engineering, will be held in-person on the campus of Ursinus College in Pennsylvania from July 13 to Aug 1. In the program, Sri and his classmates will design a nd construct their own circuits and work with resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and transistors, according to the CTY’s website.

The SCAT (School and College Ability Test) is the standardized test used by Johns Hopkins to identify students in grades 2–12 to participate in their gifted programs. It is an above grade-level test that measures math and verbal reasoning abilities in a timed, multiple-choice format. Srisharan took the test this spring, and his scores put him in the 94th percentile among students that are at least high school freshmen.

“I found out through one of my friends’ parents, and then went to the website and checked it out,” Sri said about the test. “I prepared for the SCAT using some books, and my parents also helped me study for the exam. The questions were similar to tests like the SAT,” he added.

Srisharan is not the only one in his family with a passion for engineering. His father, Shankar, was an electrical engineer himself and still works in the field.

“I’m very proud of him,” Shankar said. “He always had some sort of interest in robotics and stuff, and it probably came from me,” he chuckled. “I helped him out a little bit with the legos, got him on those. I asked him if he wanted to do programming, but he pointed me more towards electrical than programming,” Shankar explained. “Now he wants to be an electrical engineer. I’m like oh, give it a try… Sure, why not,” he laughed. “Yeah, I’m very proud of him.”

Srirsharan attributes his success at such a young age to his parents and educators at Arrowhead Elementary and Robert Cushman Murphy Junior High School.

“For one, my dad is an electrical engineer, so I got inspired from him. Also, teachers from my elementary school and from Murphy, like Ms. Boysen for math, they really helped me through school,” he noted.

Teachers pointed to his work ethic and attitude being driving factors in his success. Arrowhead Elementary teacher Deborah Kiriluk said Sri arrived at school each day “with a smile and eager to learn.” RC Murphy math teacher Theresa Boysen called working with such a talented student a pleasure.

“His enthusiasm about mathematics and joy for learning was infectious within the classroom,” Boysen said. “His peers always enjoyed working with him to share their ideas on applying higher level math concepts to solve problems. His acceptance into the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth Summer Program is well deserved and I look forward to hearing about all of his future successes.”

Aside from engineering, Srisharan has a penchant for language. He is trilingual, and has an A1 Level Diploma in French (DELF). This is authorized by the French Ministry of Education to certify the competency of non-French candidates, according to L’Alliance New York. Once he gets home from Pennsylvania, he plans to take another trip.

“I’m going to take a diploma for education in French for students,” he explained. “It’s by the French government, and they do it in alliance with France’s center in New York City, so I’m going to do the second level on that.”

Srisharan also has a knack for music. He enjoys playing the violin and piano, and is a member of the Long Island Youth Orchestra here in Nassau County.

“It’s his dedication. He’s pretty dedicated towards what he wants to go after,” his father said. “We told this to his teachers, it’s like a sponge. You put it in water and they kind of soak it all in, and that’s kind of like how he is. You just get the ball rolling initially, and then he’ll keep going.”