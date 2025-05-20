‘South Pacific’ opens at the Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport continues its Main Stage season with a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific from May 15 to June 29.

The beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” the show’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Directed by Tony-nominated director, actor, and writer Hunter Foster, with musical direction by Kyle Dixon, the cast features Taylor Aronson as Nellie Forbush, Mike McGowan as Emile De Becque, Carol Angeli as Bloody Mary, Philip Bryan as Luther Billis, Malia Munley as Liat, and Alec Nevin as Lt. Joseph Cable.

The cast also includes Ellie Baker, Madeline Benoit, Michael Bingham, JR Bruno, Peyton Cassity, Ylvie Cuisine, Maxime Detoledo, Joah Ditto, Travis Flynt, Tyler Gallaher, Mike Keller, Landon Koh, Leo London, Danny Maguire, Carmella Manapat, Vivica Powell, Kristin Tagg, Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez and Elizabeth Zhang.

South Pacific‘s schedule includes Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m, Thursdays at 8:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $82 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.