By Sofia Levorchick

Around May 29, 2023, the Sound Beach Post Office at 25 New York Ave. closed due to structural issues. With no concrete indication of a reopening date, the local community has advocated for its reopening.

On May 30, 2025, Congressman Nick LaLota (R, NY1) posted a positive update regarding the shuttered post office on Facebook. He has been a highly involved advocate of its reopening.

“USPS and the landlord have reached an agreement to move forward with critical repairs,” LaLota wrote. “This saga isn’t over — but it’s a real step in the right direction.”

The Sound Beach Civic Association has played an active role in efforts to restore postal services to the hamlet. President Beatrice Ruberto emphasized that the post office transcended beyond mail delivery. Since Sound Beach is a small, tight-knit community without a downtown, the post office served as a central gathering hub.

“The post office was not just where people got their mail,” Ruberto said. “It was a meeting place.”

This community dynamic, fostered by the post office, was the foundation of the SBCA’s campaign to reopen the post office. Members of the association sent out mass mailings as well as actively petitioned and rallied to restore the community landmark.

“As far as I’m concerned, were it not for the Sound Beach Civic Association, I’m not sure we would be where we are today,” Ruberto said.

All these efforts worked, drawing in local and state politicians to support the cause.

“Everybody from Senator Schumer [D] to Councilwoman Bonner [R, Rocky Point], they all stepped in,” Ruberto said. “They really all added their voices.”

The excitement among residents is palpable, with everyone looking forward to the post office reopening. The three postal clerks, who are well-known and loved in the community, are also elated about going back to their post office.

“Let me just say that our postal clerks, we know them by their first names and they’re like part of a family,” Ruberto said. “I can’t even begin to say anybody who isn’t excited about this.”

However, it is still uncertain when the Sound Beach Post Office may reopen, who will pay for the repairs and how much they will cost.

A lengthy and complex process is involved to get the post office reopened. The litigation just ended in May, and from there, a filing for dismissal is needed. In addition to all the legal work, many repairs are required due to flooding and structural damage that may have worsened during the post office’s two years of closure.

According to Ruberto, the SBCA has not yet received a concrete timeline regarding when the post office will reopen.

“I will be very surprised if the post office is not closed for another year,” Ruberto said. “This kind of stuff takes a long time, and I didn’t want people to think that now that the litigation is over, it’s going to be open soon.”

As the post office inches closer to its reopening, the SBCA has begun preparing a community celebration to commemorate Sound Beach again having its own post office.