Sonny in the house! Chazz Palminteri attends opening night of ‘A Bronx Tale’ at the John W. Engeman Theater

Actor, filmmaker and playwright Chazz Palminteri and his wife Gianna attended the opening night of A Bronx Tale: The Musical at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport on Saturday, March 26.

The Bronx native, who wrote the play based on his childhood in 1989 and starred as Sonny in the movie version in 1993, thanked the Engeman and cast for a job well done.

“I haven’t seen the musical since Broadway and it is really amazing what this theater did here with the space they have, with the set, it’s just outstanding. I am amazed by it, and my hat goes off to the incredible cast and all the people here at this incredible theater. It brought back a lot of memories,” he said.

“We are truly honored that Chazz and Gianna Palminteri were able to attend the opening night of A Bronx Tale. To be able to celebrate our production with the man who created this brilliant story was a moment that none of us will ever forget,” said Richard Dolce, co-owner of the John W. Engeman Theater.

