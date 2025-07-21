Solving heists while getting books at Middle Country Public Library

1 of 5

Middle Country Public Library patrons caught an art thief! The scenario was part of the library’s Art Museum Heist Escape Room event held on July 15 at its Centereach branch.

Hosted by Angela McDermott (@gamesbyangela), participants enjoyed looking for clues and solving the mystery of who stole famous art paintings in this fun, hands-on activity. The program was designed to fit this year’s Summer Reading theme “Color Our World.”

— Photos courtesy of the Middle Country Public Library