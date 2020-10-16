SoBol in Port Jefferson Station celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for SoBol in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 7. The event was attended by members of the chamber, state and local officials as well as corporate members from SoBol.

Located at 1035 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station in the Crossroads Shopping Center, the East Coast based franchise specializes in acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls and fruit smoothies. They also offer coffee and kids bowls.

“Thank you to all who have been a part of our opening! We are so excited to be a part of the Port Jefferson Station community,” said owner Numa Hernandez.

Pictured from left, SoBol co-founder Jim Kalomiris; Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn; owner Numa Hernandez; Councilwoman Valerie Cartright; President of Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Dznovar; SoBol Project Manager Bill Meindl; SoBol founder Jason Mazzarone; Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine; NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright; and President of Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Barbara Ransome.

The cafe offers call in orders, online orders, and works with third-party delivery services like Doordash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 631-743-9643 or visit www.mysobol.com.