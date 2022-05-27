‘Smokey and the Bandit’ returns to the big screen

Time to buckle up! In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Smokey and the Bandit returns to over 650 select theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 29 and Wednesday, June 1, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events.

Directed by Hal Needham and starring Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Field and Jerry Reed, Smokey and the Bandit delivers outrageous laughs in one of the biggest box-office hits of all time. The movie was the second highest-grossing domestic film of 1977 and spurred numerous spin-offs.

Bo “Bandit” Darville Bandit (Reynolds), a fun-loving, fast-talking trucker, takes on his craziest haul yet—delivering 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. With Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Gleason) hot on his trail and eager to teach him some respect for the law, the Bandit joins forces with good ol’ boy Cledus (Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Field).

Gear up for huge laughs, pedal-to-the-metal action, and some of the wildest car crashes ever filmed!

Viewers will also be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and background information about the making of the movie from Turner Classic Movies.

Locally the film will be screened at Regal Deer Park 16, 455 Commack Road, Deer Park on May 29 at 4 p.m. and June 1 at 7 p.m.; Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on June 1 at 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on June 1 at 7 p.m.

Up next, The Wizard of Oz, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, The Thing, The Fifth Element and Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls head to the big screen in June.

To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.