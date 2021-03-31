Smithtown West shuts out West Islip

1 of 20

Smithtown West went head-to-head with West Islip vying for the top spot in League III volleyball action at home where the Bulls swept West Islip in three sets winning 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 March 30.

With the win on their home court, Smithtown West remains unbeaten with a 5-0 record while the loss drops West Islip to 8-2.

The Bulls have a busy schedule in the COVID-compressed season and will play four games over three days beginning with a doubleheader April 1 at home against Bellport at 10 a.m. and a road game against Deer Park at 2.