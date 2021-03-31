Smithtown West shuts out West Islip

Libero Sydney Kondracki sets the play for the Bulls in a home game against West Islip Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Libero Sydney Kondracki with a return for Smithtown West in a home game against West Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Sally Tietjen at net in a home game Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Sally Tietjen at net in a home game Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Sally Tietjen returns the ball in a home game Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Sally Tietjen returns the ball in a home game Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Meghan Catania returns the ball in a league III contest at home Mar. 30. Photo by Billl Landon
Meghan Catania with a spike for Smithtown West in a league III match up against West Islip Mar. 30. Bill Landon photo
Meghan Catania from the service line for Smithtown West in a league III match up against West Islip. Bill Landon photo
Lauren Fels sets the play for the Bulls at home Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Kira Pirrera sets up the play for the Bulls in a league III home game against West Islip Mar. 30. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West Co-Captain Kasey Tietjen battles at net against West Islip Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Kasey Tietjen with a kill shot against West Islip Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Kasey Tietjen with a save for Smithtown West at home Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Kasey Tietjen from the service line for Smithtown West at home Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West co-captain Kasey Tietjen lets an out of bounds return fall to the floor Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Co-captain Hannah Naja battles at net for Smithtown West in a home game against West Islip Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Co-captain Hannah Naja with the return for Smithtown West in a home game against West Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Co-captain Hannah Naja sets the play for Smithtown West in a home game against West Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Emily Giacini sets up for Smithtown West in a League III matchup against West Islip Mar. 30. Photo by Bill Landon

Smithtown West went head-to-head with West Islip vying for the top spot in League III volleyball action at home where the Bulls swept West Islip in three sets winning 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 March 30.

With the win on their home court, Smithtown West remains unbeaten with a 5-0 record while the loss drops West Islip to 8-2.

The Bulls have a busy schedule in the COVID-compressed season and will play four games over three days beginning with a doubleheader April 1 at home against Bellport at 10 a.m. and a road game against Deer Park at 2.

