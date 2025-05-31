Smithtown West girl’s lacrosse corrals Eastport-South Manor 11-6

1 of 10

By Bill Landon

The Sharks of Eastport-South Manor the No. 5 seed came calling on the Bulls of Smithtown West on May 27 and jumped out with a two-goal lead in the early going.

Ashley Mennella’s stick split the pipes three minutes into the second period to break the ice for the Bulls before Kate Theofield rattled off three unanswered goals before burying a penalty shot to give the Bulls a 5-3 lead at the 5:04 mark of the third quarter.

Mennella found the back of the cage for a second time with ten minutes left in regulation to give the Bulls six goal advantage before the Sharks could answer.

Smithtown West is the No. 1 seed in the division for a reason as they kept the ball running down the ninety second shot clock the rest of the way for the 11-6 victory.

Theofield topped the scoring chart with six goals and two assists and Mennella and Alyssa Lorefice scored two goals each. Goalie Maribella Marciano a junior had a quiet day in net with four saves.

Smithtown West advances to the county finals on Saturday, May 31 and will enjoy homefield advantage when they host Harborfields at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI