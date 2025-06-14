Smithtown Town Supervisor Wehrheim wants a chance to finish what he has started

By Peter Sloniewsky

Two-term incumbent Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R, Kings Park) is running in the Republican primary for a third term on June 24. After taking office in 2018, Wehrheim has taken action to improve fiscal stability, revitalize business districts and enhance infrastructure.

Prior to his two terms as supervisor, Wehrheim was born into a three-generation Kings Park family before serving in Vietnam, gradually rising through Smithtown Department of Parks bureaucracy and eventually serving as a town councilmember. In an interview with TBR News Media, he emphasized the importance of continuing what he considers to be a productive two terms.

“I’m running on our record of accomplishments with the administration here in the Town of Smithtown,” Wehrheim said. “I’ve been around the government since 2003 here in Town Hall, and I think [voters] would verify that I’m very approachable at any time, and public service is very high… I’m here to do the best job I can for the Town of Smithtown taxpayers and will continue to do so.”

Wehrheim noted the importance of continuing his work on a few issues. Namely, he intends to prioritize continued fiscal stability and overhauling community parks.

“Smithtown is a fiscally stable town, and we’ve had an AAA bond rating since I took office in 2018,” Wehrheim said. The AAA bond rating is the highest financial distinction. “We have completely overhauled the parks and recreation facilities in Smithtown, and we are at this point about 75% complete.”

Wehrheim also stands behind his administration’s work on business district revitalization. This issue stands to substantially affect this primary, considering Wehrheim’s opponent’s general opposition to substantial further development.

“St. James’ downtown revitalization has been completed,” Wehrheim said. “We’re working on completing the renovations of the Kings Park business district, and the engineering plans for Smithtown and Nesconset are in the early stages.”

He also took care to address some matters expected to arise in the near future. In Wehrheim’s view, the most pressing issues facing the town are the closure of the Town of Brookhaven landfill and the resulting solid-waste crisis, alongside the need for storm-safe infrastructure as Long Island weather becomes more severe.

“All of Long Island is going to be faced with a solid-waste crisis, caused by the Brookhaven landfill due to be closed in two years… That is a pressing issue because of the cost to ship this material off the island… There are many, many entities working on remedies for that, but it is a pressing issue. The Suffolk County Supervisors Association is working diligently with state and federal officials to come up with an answer for how we would do that economically,” Wehrheim said.

“As everybody knows, the storms on Long Island have become increasingly severe, which causes intense rainfall,” he added. “All of the drainage structures throughout the whole road system, not just in Smithtown but in most towns in Suffolk County, were designed and engineered to take a two-and-a-half-inch rainstorm. So they’re inadequate. We’re in the process with our highway department of starting to replace those drainage structures and the infrastructure under the roadways to be able to accept more in line with a four- or five-inch rainstorm.”

Wehrheim also drew a strict contrast between his campaign and that of his opponent, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R, Fort Salonga).

“At this point, my opponent is running on open space and burying electric lines. That’s basically what his campaign is about,” Wehrheim said. “I am running for reelection on my record of accomplishments and how I have conducted my governmental operation here in the Town of Smithtown for residents… I think any resident you call will tell them that, if they call here, they get an answer back.”