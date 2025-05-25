Smithtown senior volunteers honored at Suffolk County Senior of the Year reception

1 of 4 Eight exceptional senior volunteers were recognized at the 2025 Suffolk County Senior of the Year Reception on Thursday, May 15th, at 2:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge. The annual event, hosted by Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, recognizes senior residents who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of older adults throughout the County.

“The volunteers at the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department truly represent the best of who we are as a community. Their work – whether it’s delivering meals to homebound neighbors, crafting heartfelt gifts for veterans and those in need, or bringing joy through activities and fundraising – creates an impact that ripples far beyond the walls of the senior center. I am deeply proud to celebrate these selfless individuals and all the nominees for their extraordinary service and commitment to others. I especially want to thank Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and the New York State Office for the Aging for recognizing the outstanding contributions our local seniors make every day in our community.” – Supervisor Edward Wehrheim

Smithtown’s esteemed honorees recognized at the 2025 ceremony were Madeline Johanson, Nick Arettines, William Caulfield, William Maynard, Peter Ruh, Norman Scheff, Stephen Sutich, and Joann Magri. These remarkable individuals were nominated by Doreen Perrino, Program Director of the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department, and her staff.

“These honorees are a lifeline for the senior community of Smithtown. They may create and donate quilts and cards to local care facilities or deliver meals to a homebound senior who looks forward to their smiling face each day; their kindness and dedication are instrumental in uplifting the senior community and strengthening the fabric of Smithtown itself.” – Doreen Perrino, Program Director.

Each Suffolk County nominee is also recognized for their contributions by the New York State Office for the Aging.

From organizing community favorites like the Tender Years Treasury to donating quilts and handmade gifts to institutions such as Brooksite MultiCare, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, the Long Island State Veterans Home, and the Northport VA Medical Center, Smithtown’s senior volunteers are a lifeline of kindness throughout the region. Their dedication not only uplifts the senior community but strengthens the fabric of Smithtown itself.

For further information regarding the programs available at the Smithtown Senior Citizens Center or to learn more about becoming a volunteer, call the Senior Center at 631-360-7616.