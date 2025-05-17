Smithtown senior softball team celebrates opening day

1 of 4

The Town of Smithtown Senior Softball Team, Smithtown Patriots, kicked off their Opening Day game for the 2025 season on Thursday, May 8th. The Smithtown Patriots played the Brookhaven Bluejays at Flynn Memorial Park. Supervisor Ed Wehrheim and Councilman Tom Lohmann were in attendance to wish both teams good luck, a great season, and a memorable opening day.

“It was a beautiful day for a ball game as the Smithtown Patriots took the field, bringing their skill, sportsmanship and unbeatable spirit to kick off a brand-new season. Flynn Memorial Park was filled with energy, laughter and the kind of camaraderie that makes our community so special. We were proud to host the Brookhaven Bluejays and even prouder to celebrate a game that is timeless, much like our incredible senior leagues.” said Wehrheim.

Opening ceremonies began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence for Patriot’s long-time teammate and dear friend, Christopher Revere Sr., who passed away on March 26. Richard Claxton, the Patriot’s team manager and player, referred to Revere as “the heart and soul of the team.” Just before the Patriots took the field for the top of the first inning, Supervisor Wehrheim threw out the ceremonial first pitch, enthusiastically declaring, “Play ball!”

The battle between the Patriots and Blujays ultimately ended in a draw, as each team won one of the two games played. The Smithtown Patriots Senior Softball Team is sponsored by the Smithtown Senior Citizens’ Department.

Interested in joining?

Eligible players must be at least 59 by the year’s end (2025) to join the team. The team plays doubleheaders on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The season starts in May and ends in August. Any interested participants should contact the Smithtown Senior Center at (631) 360-7616.