Smithtown Senior Center kicks off the New Year with new programs

The Smithtown Senior Center is now featuring an interactive BINGO experience for members. The recent addition of the jumbo electronic BINGO flash board is a result of a purchase from Siena Village Senior Living community. Senior Center members can enjoy in the BINGO fun every Friday starting at 12:15 p.m.

“We were looking for ways to improve the services and activities for our membership in addition to a selling point, to encourage new enrollment. BINGO is a much-loved form of entertainment… It has been a popular pastime for generations. My hope is that this new addition, and the lineup of fun activities, crafts and clubs will entice new membership and improve the experience for the community members who we see daily,” said Doreen Perrino, Smithtown Senior Citizens Department Program Director.

In addition to the new BINGO Fridays program, the senior center has expanded clubs such as the Knitting & Crochet group, (every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.) The Knitting & Crochet group makes hats, scarves and mittens for local shelters, baby hats for hospitals, lap blankets and shawls for senior residency homes and much more. Members can use supplies, yarn and tools provided by the Senior Center or bring their own from home.

The Senior Citizens Center offers a wide array of activities, clubs and programming geared towards improving quality of life for our wiser, elder residents. Every day, the center offers a full schedule of arts, fitness, and wellness programming. Members can choose to join a variety of clubs, from gardening, quilting and book clubs to one of seven social clubs, featuring Casino & Theater outings, luncheons, parties, community advocacy and volunteer opportunities. In addition to a wealth of entertaining programming, the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department offers a variety of at home maintenance and repairs services.

The Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown, is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (July & August Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Lunch is served daily. Transportation is also available for membership. For questions or additional information, please call (631) 360-7616 or for Transportation: (631) 265-8811.