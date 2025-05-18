Kings Park resident given surprise party ahead of 100th birthday

1 of 7

Hella Rezza loves to knit and crochet. She loves it so much that she has taught the skill to thousands of yearning learners for more than 25 years in Smithtown. So it was only fitting that her adult students celebrate her upcoming 100th birthday with a surprise party before her adult ed class at the Smithtown administration building on May 12. She turns 100 on June 19.

Smithtown Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Mark Secaur shared a letter with Rezza congratulating her accomplishments. The letter read in part, “Your hands have crafted far more than scarves and sweaters….Through your lessons, we’ve learned to slow down, to create with purpose, and to find joy in the quiet rhythm of our craft…you have made a lasting difference in the lives of so many.”

Rezza emigrated to the United States from Germany more than 70 years ago. She settled on Long Island and began teaching knitting and crocheting classes at Sears Roebuck Department Store in 1969. Since then, Rezza has taught the adult education class in seven school districts and at a community center throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

For her efforts, Rezza received a proclamation from Suffolk County Executive, Ed Romaine, and Town of Smithtown Supervisor, Ed Werheim.