1 of 17

Smithtown legislators, clergy, fire department and chamber members joined families of local residents who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony was held at the Smithtown 9/11 Memorial Friday and included prayers, Rabbi Mendel Teldon blowing the shofar horn, the reading of the victims’ names and wreath laying at the memorial. The town limited attendance to the event due to COVID-19 and live streamed it via Facebook Live.