Smithtown Rallies in First Boys Bowling Game Since Lockdown

Section XI in concert with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association approved the return of moderate to low-risk high school varsity competition which has been dormant since mid-March.

The Smithtown boys bowling team opened their season on the road against Northport in varsity bowling action at Larkfield Lanes Jan 12, and despite being edged out by the Tigers in the first two games, rallied in the third to squeak out a 17.5 to 15.5 victory.

Smithtown coach Rob Aplin said his boys never gave up — after dropping the first two games. He added that he was “very proud of the way (his team) performed and is looking forward to a great season.”

Northport coach Chris Cascone liked what he saw with returning senior captain Jack Maldavir, who has averaged over 200 so far, along with teammate Andrew Becker, who rolled a 251 in game two. Sophomore Aidan Kolbe rolled a 245 in the first game for a 670 triple along with junior Chris Lageraaen, who finished with a 619-series complemented by a solid performance by 11th grader Justin Marques.

Smithtown’s Kyle Perillo, a junior, rolled a 694 against Northport. Coach Aplin said Perillo has been the anchor of the team since day one. Smithtown’s Kevin Ramachandran is a junior and three-year varsity bowler. Smithtown junior Timothy Schiraldi, who coach Aplin said is the spark plug of the team, rolled a 3-game series of 706. Smithtown’s Jake Ryan, the lone senior on the squad, has been a consistent and solid bowler for the last four years, according to coach Aplin, who added he’ll be irreplaceable next season.

Northport who beat Half Hollow Hills the day before drop to 1-1 in the early going as Smithtown opens at 1-0 in League III.