Smithtown man charged with selling cocaine in fatal overdose

A search of the residence led police to a back apartment, where the body of a deceased male was discovered. Two plastic baggies containing residue were allegedly recovered from the apartment. The Suffolk County Crime Laboratory tested the residue from both bags. The results of testing indicated that the residue from one bag was cocaine, and the residue from the second bag contained fentanyl.

A review of home surveillance footage from the residence allegedly showed that on January 21, 2023, at 5:27 a.m., DiBartolomeo pulled the unconscious female victim from her car and dragged her onto the driveway. After a brief attempt to wake the victim, DiBartolomeo is allegedly depicted leaving the female victim lying in the driveway despite frigid January temperatures while he went into the residence. Nearly four hours later, at 9:15 a.m., DiBartolomeo is allegedly depicted in surveillance footage walking past the victim, who was still lying on the driveway, getting into his car, and leaving the scene.

At 9:54 a.m., a tenant living in a separate area of the residence called 911 after discovering the woman lying on the driveway. That same 911 call led to the discovery of the deceased male victim found inside the apartment of the residence.

On February 16, 2023, members of the Suffolk County Police Department observed DiBartolomeo allegedly using a drug in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The officers placed DiBartolomeo under arrest and recovered two plastic bags containing a powdery substance from inside the vehicle. The Suffolk County Crime Laboratory tested the powdery substance and determined that it was cocaine.

On October 12, 2023, DiBartolomeo was arraigned on the indictment by Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft Jr., for the following charges: