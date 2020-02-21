Smithtown Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Illegal Health Clinic

A local health practitioner is not who he pretends to be, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

D.A. Tim Sini (D) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration New York Division Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan announced Feb. 21 the arrest of Brian Michael Kaufman, 45, of Smithtown, for allegedly posing as a medical professional and illegally operating a health clinic, at which he allegedly illegally sold and injected patients with steroids.

Kaufman is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance; three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance; reckless endangerment; two counts of identity theft; two counts of identity theft; and unauthorized practice of a profession. The clinic, Men’s Health of Smithtown, is located at 329 E. Middle Country Road, Smithtown.

“This individual put lives in danger and posed a clear threat to public health by masquerading as a medical practitioner,” Sini said. “He did not have patients; he had victims.”

“This case is significant because it unearthed a convicted felon playing doctor who jeopardized his ‘patients’ lives,” Donovan said. “In order to safeguard our communities, law enforcement has to act fast when they see someone threatening public health and safety. In this case, Brian Kaufman’s alleged testosterone trafficking ring put people in harm’s way while committing several crimes.”

An investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the DEA’s Long Island Tactical Diversion Squad revealed evidence that from as early as August 2019, Kaufman was allegedly running the medical practice despite not having a medical license.

Kaufman allegedly purported to be a medical professional and would treat patients, including injecting them with testosterone. He also allegedly instructed employees of his clinic to perform injections or other medical procedures, such as drawing blood. Upon his arrest, Kaufman is alleged to have made statements to law enforcement admitting that he was not licensed to practice any medical profession and had no training to provide medical services or provide testosterone replacement therapy.

The investigation revealed that Kaufman allegedly ordered testosterone, a Schedule III controlled substance, by using the information of licensed physician assistants working at his office without their permission or authority.

Pursuant to the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Men’s Health Clinic Feb. 19, which resulted in the recovery of unused syringes, blank prescription labels, and various bottled prescriptions and controlled substances in manufacturers’ containers.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking any individuals who received medical services from Kaufman or at Men’s Health of Smithtown to call the District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-8087.

Kaufman was arraigned Feb. 20 and was released with conditions of GPS monitoring, drug testing and a travel restriction that he must stay within New York State. He is due back in court on March 24.

If convicted of the top count, Kaufman faces a minimum sentence of two to four years in prison and a maximum sentence of three and one-half to seven years in prison.

Kaufman’s lawyer Jason Russo, of Bayshore, did not respond immediately for comment.