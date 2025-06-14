Smithtown Library to move forward with public vote on capital improvement

Smithtown Library to move forward with public vote on capital improvement

by -
0 156
The Smithtown Library's Main Branch. Photo courtesy of smithlib.org

Smithtown Special Library District Board of Trustees adopt resolution to move  forward with public vote on financing for capital improvement project Public vote to be held on Tuesday, July 1 

At its May 6 special meeting, the Board of Trustees of the Smithtown Special Library  District adopted a resolution to proceed with a community vote on Tuesday, July 1, on the  financing of capital improvement work. The Board is proposing renovations to the  Library’s Smithtown Building, located at One North Country Road, to address damage  caused by the catastrophic storm of August 2024. 

“As most residents are aware, the Smithtown Building suffered devastating damage  to its lower level due to the tremendous level of flooding experienced from the storm,” Library Director Rob Lusak said. “The lower level remains unusable and in need of  significant renovations. It is our hope to reimagine and rebuild the space so that it can once  again serve as a vital resource for the community.” 

Funding will be used to renovate the space to house the Library’s LearnLab (the  makerspace area), a podcast studio for community use, study areas and room for Literacy  Suffolk, which provides literacy services to adults. 

Additionally, the lower level will accommodate the Library’s newly established  Government Services Department, which will house the Patent and Trademark Resource  Center and Passport Acceptance Facility. It will also house the Library’s new Federal  Depository Library collection, which will provide free and open access to government  documents.  

“Our Library was designated as a federal depository library last summer; however,  due to the flood, we were not able to allocate space for this collection,” Lusak said. “We’re  pleased to make this significant addition available to the community.” 

The Richard H. Handley Collection of Long Island Americana (better known to  residents as the “Long Island Room”) will be relocated to the first floor of the building in  museum-quality shelving with temperature and humidity controls, UV-protective glass and  other archival standards in place to preserve and protect the historic documents. 

The total cost of the proposed construction is not to exceed $16.5 million. While it is  anticipated that FEMA funding and/or funds from other sources will be used to pay or  reimburse all or most of the improvement costs, the Library must plan to finance the full  amount to ensure the project can move forward without delay, regardless of the timing or  availability of outside funding.  

This will be done using a combination of bond financing (including the use of bond  anticipation notes, “BANS”) to fund the work in a responsible and cost-effective manner.  BANs are one-year notes that allow the Library to begin construction while it waits for  reimbursement from FEMA. This approach affords the Library the flexibility to finance only  that which it needs and therefore potentially reduce borrowing costs. Once the project is  underway, the Town may issue long-term bonds to repay the BANs and spread the cost of  the improvements over time.  

Should FEMA and/or alternate funding not be available (as unlikely as that may be),  the anticipated cost of the project to the average homeowner in the Smithtown Special  Library District is estimated to not exceed $36 per year for the maximum 15-year term of  the financing.

The referendum will be held on Tuesday, July 1 from 9:30am to 9:00pm at all four  Library buildings. Polling sites are determined by a resident’s home address and the Suffolk  County election districts. 

A Community Open House information session is scheduled for residents on  Tuesday, June 24, from 7:00-9:00pm at the Smithtown Building, located at One North  Country Road. All Smithtown Library District residents are encouraged to attend to learn  more about the proposal and ask any questions they may have prior to the vote.  

“Our libraries are at the heart of the Smithtown community and provide vital  resources and programs for residents of all ages,” Lusak said. “I encourage community  members to learn more about the proposal and how we are reimagining a new chapter for  our building, and to participate in the vote on July 1.” 

All information related to the proposal, as well as detailed voting information, can  be found on the Library’s website, www.smithlib.org. A special mailer will be sent to all  Smithtown Library District residents in June detailing the bond proposition. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 103

0 93

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply