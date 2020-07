Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Middle Country Road, Smithtown for an old fashioned drive-in movie night under the stars on Monday, July 20 featuring“Night at the Museum” (2006) on the main lawn at 8 p.m. Suggested donation of $15. Snack packs are available for pre-order. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com. Questions? Call 631-265-6768.