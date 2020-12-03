Smithtown Historical Society presents a Heritage Country Christmas

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown for their annual Heritage Country Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday caroling, historic cooking, s’mores, ornament decorating, tree lighting, a winter hayride, and a visit with Santa Claus! Rain date is Dec. 6. $5 for an hour time slot. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information, call 631-265-6768.