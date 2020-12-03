Smithtown Historical Society presents a Heritage Country Christmas

The Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn will be decorated for the holidays during the Society’s Heritage Country Christmas on Dec. 5. File photo

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown for their annual Heritage Country Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday caroling, historic cooking, s’mores, ornament decorating, tree lighting, a winter hayride, and a visit with Santa Claus! Rain date is Dec. 6. $5 for an hour time slot. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

