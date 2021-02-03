Smithtown Historical Society hosts Love on the Farm event

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts a special free event, Love on the Farm, on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Treat your sweetheart to an afternoon of fun romantic activities down on the farm! Enjoy a walk around the property with a petting zoo experience and multiple photo opportunities. Hot cocoa, s’mores, and flowers will be available for purchase. For more information, call 631-265-6768.