Smithtown Historical Society hosts community wreath contest

The Smithtown Historical Society (SHS) will host a Community Wreath Contest with a deadline of Dec. 1 at the Roseneath Cottage, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown. Open to all, the wreath must be a minimum of 12″ to a maximum of 24″ in diameter. Any materials may be used. Wreaths will be displayed at the historical society’s Heritage Country Christmas Fair on Dec. 4 (rain date Dec. 5) and the public will select the winners. Entry fee is the donation of your wreath entry to the SHS to use as it sees fit. For more information, call 631-265-6768.