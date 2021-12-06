Smithtown Historical Society hosts annual Heritage Country Christmas CommunityEventsTimes of Smithtown by Rita J. Egan - December 6, 2021 0 28 1 of 12 A child tells Santa what she wants for Christmas during the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas. Photo by Rita J. Egan A child visits with Santa during the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas. Photo by Rita J. Egan Reenactors participated in the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Reenactors participated in the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Reenactors participated in the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan One of the wreaths being raffled off during the Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Live music filled the air with holiday songs during the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Smithtown Historicla Society volunteer Kris Melvie-Denenberg has fun with reindeer ears. Photo by Rita J. Egan Reenactors sings carols at the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage County Christmas. Photo by Rita J. Egan A child tells Santa what she wants for Christmas at the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas. Photo by Rita J. Egan A child tells Santa what she wants for Christmas at the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the Smithtown Historical Society's Heritage Country Christmas Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan For the second year in the row, the Smithtown Historical Society had to scale down its Heritage Country Christmas event due to COVID-19. However, there was still plenty for the hundreds of attendees to enjoy on Saturday, Dec. 5. The historical society grounds were filled with vendors, reenactors, musicians and more. Santa was also on hand to hear children’s gift requests and take photos. While the society didn’t offer their usual house tours, a train show and crafts were hosted inside its buildings for a break from the cold, while the barn housed the wreath raffle and some music.