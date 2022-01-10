Smithtown East competes in SCCC crossover meet SportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - January 10, 2022 0 9 1 of 7 Smithtown East’s Madison Glas competes in in the 1000-meter event in a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Valerie Kratochvil competes in in the 300-meter dash in a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Ava Walsh competes in in the 300-meter dash with a 52.35 in a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Emma Ostermann competes in in the 300-meter dash with a 50.28 in a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Addison Weiner places 5th in the 300-meter dash with a 46.34 in a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Grace McDonald places 6th in the shot put event with a throw of 28’ 3½” at a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Sarah Wisnieski places 5th in the 1500-meter run clocking in at 5:32.34 at a crossover meet at SCCC Jan 9. Photo by Bill Landon The Smithtown High School East girls winter track team competed in an indoor crossover meet at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Saturday, Jan. 9. Sarah Wisnieski clocked a 5:32.34 in the 1500 meter event, and Kate Ball placed 10th. Grace McDonald placed sixth in shot put with a throw of 28 feet and 3 1/2.”