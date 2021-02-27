Smithtown East Bulls fall in final seconds

Smithtown East Bulls fall in final seconds

by -
0 39
1 of 20
6’5” Smithtown East junior Tristan Davis goes up top for the score at home Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East freshman guard Jack Melore shoots for two at home against ESM Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Tristan Davis
Smithtown East junior forward Tristan Davis hangs from the rim after a power jam in a home game against ESM Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior forward Tristan Davis with a two-hand monster jam in a home game against ESM Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
6’5” Smithtown East junior Tristan Davis, right, muscles his way to the basket for the score at home Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Senior guard Sean Popick lets a 3-pointer fly at home against ESM Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior forward Austin Lebit drives past an ESM defender in the Bulls season finale at home Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior guard Caleb Turano looks for the rim at home against Eastport-South Manor in a non-league matchup Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Ethan Cain drives on an ESM defender in a home game Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ethan Cain goes to the rim in a home game Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior George Schwab scores from the lane at home against Eastport-South Manor in a non-league matchup Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior James Ackerman looks for a rebound at the free throw line Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Matt Wild passes up court at home against ESM Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Matt Wild shoots for two at home against ESM Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East freshman guard Jack Melore shoots for two at home against ESM Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo
Tom Berdon senior forward scores for Smithtown East in a home game against Eastport-South Manor in a non-league matchup Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior guard Will Park drives the baseline at home against Eastport-South Manor in a non-league matchup Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Tom Berdon senior forward scores for Smithtown East in a home game against Eastport-South Manor Feb. 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior George Schwab scores from the paint at home against Eastport-South Manor in a non-league matchup Feb. 26. Bill Landon photo

The Bulls of Smithtown East struggled in the first two quarters trailing by 10 at the half in a home game, against Eastport-South Manor in their season finale Feb. 26.

Smithtown East junior forward Tristan Davis was the spark that ignited the Bulls with a two-handed monster jam to fuel a late game surge. The Bulls closed the gap to a single point in the final seconds but it was too little too late falling 62-61.  

Smithtown East concluded their COVID-abbreviated season at 3-3 in League III and 4-4 overall. 

Davis topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with six from the floor and three from the line for 15 points. Jack Melore, the lone freshman on the roster, netted 13, while senior George Schwab did his damage from long distance with three triples and a field goal for 11 points. Teammate Ethan Cain added eight. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 33

0 204

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply