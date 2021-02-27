Smithtown East Bulls fall in final seconds

1 of 20

The Bulls of Smithtown East struggled in the first two quarters trailing by 10 at the half in a home game, against Eastport-South Manor in their season finale Feb. 26.

Smithtown East junior forward Tristan Davis was the spark that ignited the Bulls with a two-handed monster jam to fuel a late game surge. The Bulls closed the gap to a single point in the final seconds but it was too little too late falling 62-61.

Smithtown East concluded their COVID-abbreviated season at 3-3 in League III and 4-4 overall.

Davis topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with six from the floor and three from the line for 15 points. Jack Melore, the lone freshman on the roster, netted 13, while senior George Schwab did his damage from long distance with three triples and a field goal for 11 points. Teammate Ethan Cain added eight.