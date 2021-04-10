Smithtown East Bulls blanked in 3

Smithtown East Bulls blanked in 3

Smithtown East sophomore Kayleigh Makarick sets up the play in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Julia Ciminello with a return at home against Whitman. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Ava Arceri and Jordynn Bozzo, a senior, battle at net against Whitman at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior captain Ariana Duffy puts the ball in play in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Madison Berroyer hits in a League II matchup at home against Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Madison Berroyer with the return in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East libero Lauren Kaplan digs one out for the Bulls in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Kathleen Wisnieski with a monster block for Smithtown East April 9 at home against Whitman. Photo by Bill Landon
Madison Berroyer the sophomore, from the service line for Smithtown East against Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Kayleigh Makarick with a spike in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Julia Ciminello at net in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Junior’s Ellie Cerullo and Kathleen Wisnieski at the ready for the Bulls April 9 at home against Whitman. Photo by Bill Landon
Outside hitter Paige Doherty from the service line for Smithtown East in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East libero Lauren Kaplan sets up the play in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Kayleigh Makarick from the service line in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Ellie Cerullo with a kill shot for the Bulls in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East libero Lauren Kaplan sets the play in a League II matchup at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Kayleigh Makarick sets the play in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Julia Ciminello, Jordynn Bozzo and Ava Arceri at net in a home game against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ella Schwartz with a return for the Bulls at home against Walt Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ella Schwartz serves for the Bulls at home April 9. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Julia Ciminello with a return at home against Whitman April 9. Photo by Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown East had their hands full with visiting Walt Whitman in a League II matchup April 9, where Whitman blanked the Bulls in three sets, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-20.  

Smithtown East (9-3) in third place in their division, looked to gain ground on second place Bay Shore but Whitman with the win ties the Bulls for third. The Bulls are back in action with a road game against Huntington April 12 before returning home for Senior Night two days later. Game times are 4:15 and 5 p.m. respectively.

