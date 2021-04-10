Smithtown East Bulls blanked in 3

1 of 22

The Bulls of Smithtown East had their hands full with visiting Walt Whitman in a League II matchup April 9, where Whitman blanked the Bulls in three sets, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-20.

Smithtown East (9-3) in third place in their division, looked to gain ground on second place Bay Shore but Whitman with the win ties the Bulls for third. The Bulls are back in action with a road game against Huntington April 12 before returning home for Senior Night two days later. Game times are 4:15 and 5 p.m. respectively.