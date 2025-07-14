Smithtown community gathers for 4th annual Greg Sill Foundation Golf outing

1 of 6

“Remember we’re out here for Greg.” With those words from Smithtown High School West social studies/special education teacher and coach, Ashley Marchese, the fourth annual Greg Sill Foundation Golf outing kicked off on July 7 at the Wind Watch Golf and Country Club.

The event was to honor the legacy of the late Greg Sill, the beloved Smithtown High School West history teacher. Sill passed away in March 2021. A GoFundMe page was created by his wife, Elizabeth, to raise money for what’s now called the Greg Sill “Be the Coffee Bean” Memorial Fund. More than $120,000 has been raised in scholarship money for local Elizabeth, along with her three daughters, Emily, Isabella and Natalie attended Monday’s event. At the golf fundraiser, locals participated in a lunch, golf outing and dinner, as well as purchased gift bags and raffles.

Many of the Smithtown Central School District staff were on hand, including Smithtown High School West Principal William Holl, West Assistant Principal Scott Johnson, Nesaquake Middle School Assistant Principal, Michael Freiberg, as well as former High School East Principal, Robert Rose.