Smithtown celebrates 36th annual Festival Day

By Dan Palumbo

Residents of Smithtown and alongside neighboring towns gathered on Sunday, June 1 along Main Street to celebrate the 36th annual Smithtown Festival Day, sponsored by The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce.

Main St. was closed off for the duration of the afternoon, so dozens of vendors, including local businesses and restaurants, sold a wide array of goods, as well as offering entertainment and raffles for the entire family to enjoy as they made their way along the busy street.

Among the attendees were Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Maui Chopped Ice, Island Chimney Service, Liberty Tattoo Company and several local politicians.

— Photos by Dan Palumbo