Smithtown Bulls Little League make their way to New York State Tournament

By Steven Zaitz

The St. James-Smithtown 12 and under Little League team is one step closer to Williamsport.

With their 5-0 win against West Islip on Monday, July 15, the Bulls advance to the New York State Tournament, which will take place in Great Kills, Staten Island, this weekend. SJSLL is one of eight sectional winners in the state.

Bulls starting pitcher Kevin Moran pitched four scoreless innings, giving up four hits and striking out seven Lion hitters. The game was called after four innings as rain and lightning settled over the area of Ostego Park in Commack.

Dominic Ciminiello, Ryan Delgado and Andrew Barbatto all had first inning singles to help Smithtown jump out to 3-0 lead on West Islip. They tacked on two more in the second inning, highlighted by a two-out RBI single by center fielder Chase Saxon. It gave the Bulls a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile Moran was cruising. After giving up a double to center fielder Jason Shannon to start the game, he struck out the next three batters to retire the side. This was part of a stretch when Moran retired 9 out of 11 Lion batters, six via strikeout.

The Bulls pitching has been spectacular during the sectional phase of the tournament as they have not given up a run in their last three contests. They beat North Shore Little League 4-0 on July 10, as Moran threw five shutout innings and reliever Garry Rocco finished it for the save. The next day, they beat West Islip by an identical 5-0 score, as starter Jeremy Kats pitched 4⅔ innings, giving up no runs and only two hits.

The Bulls now travel to Staten Island where they will compete in the New York State Tournament for the second time in three years. If they emerge from this tournament of eight teams, they will go to Bristol, Connecticut, to battle against teams in the Metro Region, which includes champions from the states of New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and the host team of Connecticut.